Leicester Children's Holidays charity celebrates 125 years
A charity that has provided seaside holidays for thousands of children is to mark its 125th anniversary.
Leicester Children's Holidays provides holidays and short breaks to disadvantaged children from the area who are dealing with issues such as poverty, bereavement, have additional needs or are a child refugee.
The charity said it also provided financial and mental health support.
Its CEO said she was "really excited" about the anniversary.
The charity had its roots in the first Leicester Boys' Club, opened in 1896 by Sir John and Lady Rolleston.
She felt many of the children involved would never get the chance to see the sea and organised a week's holiday for them in 1898.
The charity ran free annual holidays to Mablethorpe for almost 120 years.
It owned a huge holiday home in the resort from 1957 but sold this in 2017, due to the cost of refurbishment.
For the past five years, it has taken children to Sheringham in Norfolk.
It is also putting plans in place to offer more local day trips, plus weekends on a farm in Yorkshire and other holiday locations to give children lots of different types of experiences.
It said it planned to launch as part of its anniversary a new project called Broadening Horizons to support children to participate in all-year-round activities.
Nichola Moore, CEO of the charity, said "We are all really excited about the launch of Broadening Horizons.
"It is such an important programme, as so many children are missing out on regular weekly activities such as dance, martial arts, cricket or football due to the cost.
"We are hearing from parents and schools that these are the items being cut from the family budget.
"We know how important this type of enrichment is for a child's development and we are continuously striving to make a difference to bridge the gap between those that have and those that haven't."
She added the charity also planned to run its first-ever festival, Flourish, on 26 August and and an anniversary dinner in June 2024.
It is also running a "125 challenge", inviting people to raise funds by choosing a personal challenge to complete over 30 days.
