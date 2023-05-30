Former Earl Shilton bank could become shop and flats under plans
- Published
A former bank in a Leicestershire market town could be turned into a shop and flats, under new plans.
The old HSBC building on Wood Street is a familiar sight to the residents of Earl Shilton, but has not been used as a bank for many years.
Developer Casa Leicester wants to convert the inside of the building to make it more suitable for retail.
The top floor would see offices replaced with bedrooms should planning permission be granted.
Documents submitted to Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council reveal plans to make the bank's vault into a storeroom, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reports.
Developers also want to add a kitchen and toilet for shop staff on the ground floor, while turning a kitchen and toilet into a shared lounge and kitchen for future residents.
The bank was previously occupied by a care provider and a training company.
