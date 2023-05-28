Kieran Wharton: Community raises £4,000 in wake of boy's river death
The mother of a boy who died after going into a river has paid tribute to him and the community who has rallied round to help the family.
Kaleigh Wharton's son Kieran was pulled from the River Soar in Barrow-upon-Soar, Leicestershire, on 13 May.
A fundraising event was held at the Soar Bridge Inn on Saturday to raise funds for the family.
"Don't mess about in the rivers because it's really not worth it," she said.
Two weeks since 13-year-old Kieran Wharton passed away, mum Kayleigh said she was devastated at the loss of her "funny and caring" son.
While stressing the warnings around river safety, she said she was blown away by the community's response.
Ms Wharton, from Quorn in Leicestershire, said as soon as the news broke of Kieran's death, many in area came forward with the offer of help.
More than £4,000 has been raised so far to help the family with funeral costs.
"He was so funny and caring, he loved all of his friends and his family and he'd have done anything for any of us," Kayleigh said.
"Just not having the financial stress of the funeral on my shoulders takes away a lot of the worry of having to do something like this.
"It's been a massive help, an absolute comfort and I couldn't even start to thank everybody for their kindness."
With more warm weather on the way, Kayleigh has urged young people to stay away from rivers in the rising temperatures.
"As much as the weather is lovely and hot, just don't mess about in the rivers because it's really not worth it.
"They look calm on the surface but there is a lot going on underneath - especially for those who can't swim like Kieran couldn't."
Organised by the Barrow Arts Theatre Society, Abi Crossley from the group said alongside raising money for the funeral, the event was to highlight concerns around going into rivers.
"A lot of our youth theatre members were friends with Kieran, went to school with him and some of them were there at the time when it happened," she told the BBC.
"[We are] raising awareness of the dangers of the river and it not something children should be doing. A lot of children I think don't understand how dangerous it can be."