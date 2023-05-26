Leicester: BBC radio presenter Herdle White retires after 55 years on air
- Published
A "radio legend" who has been broadcasting on BBC local radio for more than 50 years is taking to the airwaves for the last time.
Herdle White will present his final reggae and soca music programme on BBC Radio Leicester on Friday before retiring.
The 82-year-old joined the first BBC local radio station in 1968.
He said his career highlights included interviewing Bob Marley when he visited the city.
White said he was first introduced to the radio station by his wife, Frances.
"She was at home with our second child," he said.
"They were doing a children's programme and my wife said 'that's not very good' so she rang in.
"They asked her to come in and help them because she's a primary school teacher.
"I came along with her and I got to know quite a few of the producers and people like that."
White, who also worked as a motoring engineer, was asked to do a five-minute Caribbean music news bulletin on BBC Radio Leicester.
"I got some of my mates and we did that for about three months," he said.
He was then asked to present a 15-minute Caribbean news programme for the breakfast programme.
This went on to become to a three-hour Friday night reggae and soca music programme.
White said "not in my wildest dreams" did he think he would still be there now.
"I was very lucky - right place at the right time," he said.
In 1973 White interviewed reggae star Marley when he visited the college that became De Montfort University.
"He was just beginning to climb the ladder of an international artist," he said.
"He was talking about the music in Jamaica; growing up in Jamaica.
"He and I could relate to each other. It was amazing."
However, White said the interview never made it to air.
"Bob Marley doesn't speak anything other than a Jamaican accent, Jamaican dialect," he said.
"The day I went to have my Bob Marley interview put on air, the producer at that time said 'No, we can't do it - white people won't understand Bob Marley.'
"I got so vexed I chucked the tape in the bin."
White went on to interview several other famous artists from the Caribbean including Hot Chocolate's Errol Brown and reggae star Freddie McGregor.
He even surprised his BBC colleagues when he interviewed Billy Ocean at the station.
In 2007 White won a prestigious Frank Gillard Award for his Outstanding Contribution to BBC Local Radio.
White said he planned to spend his retirement playing sport and listening to his favourite music.
"I've got so many things to do. Honestly, I won't get bored," he said.
BBC Radio Leicester presenter Aminata Kamara interviewed White for her show Vibrant Intelligent Black Entertainment (The VIBE).
She said White had been a role model for her.
"I remember when I first started and we met," she said.
"Just seeing someone who is a veteran in this game, so key and instrumental and, honestly, another black face who is staying true to who they are, true to their heritage.
"Having you here, Herdle, has meant a lot to me."
'The real deal'
Kay Wright, executive editor for BBC Leicester, said: "Herdle is an outstanding broadcaster who has been with BBC Leicester for nearly as long as the radio station has existed.
"His smooth tones and warm personality have kept so many listeners company for over half a century.
"We shall miss Herdle hugely. When it comes to radio legends, Herdle is the real deal."
Stuart Thomas, head of the Midlands for the BBC, said: "Herdle is a legendary figure at BBC Radio Leicester.
"His dedication to his audience has been extraordinary and we wish him well for the future."
White will present his last programme on BBC Radio Leicester at 19:00 BST.
