Leicester exhibition celebrating punk era opens
- Published
An exhibition celebrating the punk era, looking at its music, fashion and legacy, has opened.
The event, called Punk: Rage and Revolution will run at Leicester Museum and Soft Touch Arts, both on New Walk, until September.
It will look at themes such as the era's attitude, art, female empowerment and the legacy it has left upon future generations.
The team behind it said it was both exciting and inclusive.
The organisers said the exhibition would look at the birth of punk fashion and its associations with Dame Vivienne Westwood.
It will include material from Roger K Burton, who worked with Westwood.
There will also be art from Jamie Reid, who designed many record covers for The Sex Pistols, including a 7m (23ft) punk-inspired mural, which will be available to view.
The event will also include stories from Leicester residents who will share their memories and memorabilia from life in the city in the 70s, including gig posters, autographs, clothing, and newspapers.
Organisers are also planning a Punk Weekender festival, between 18-20 August, at venues across the city.
Chris Wigmore, business development manager at Soft Touch Arts said: "The project team are proud to be bringing such an exciting and inclusive exhibition to Leicester.
"It's a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in youth culture, social change, fashion, music and art and we're expecting thousands of people to come and visit."
The exhibition has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as well as a number of local businesses and organisations including BID Leicester, Leicester City Council, New Walk Museum and Gallery, PPL PRS Ltd and De Montfort University.
Andrea Gray, managing director of PPL PRS Ltd, said: "The punk era was so iconic, and the music was an integral part of that, and has left such a fantastic legacy for future artists to draw upon.
"We are really excited to be able to support Soft Touch Arts with this project, giving everyone a glimpse into life in the 1970s."
