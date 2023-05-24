Leicester Tigers apologises after police called to bar
- Published
Leicester Tigers has apologised after police were called to a large gathering at a bar that included some of the Premiership rugby club's players.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of damage being caused inside premises in New Walk, Leicester, at 23:56 BST on 15 May.
Police arrived to find smashed glass and spilt liquid but no injuries were reported.
The rugby club said it had apologised to the bar.
A club spokesperson said: "We are aware that players were in the vicinity of the bar when the police were called.
"We have spoken to the bar and apologised.
"We have not had any official contact from the police regarding this incident and if we were to find any reason for disciplinary action we would do that."
Police said inquiries were ongoing and that officers were working with staff at the bar to establish the full circumstances of what happened.