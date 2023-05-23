Council leaders elected after election changes
Two councils have elected leaders after elections left them no ruling party.
Rutland County Council, where a Liberal Democrat and Green group forms the largest block, saw Gale Waller confirmed as leader.
In Charnwood, while the Conservatives are the largest party, a Labour and Green deal saw Jewel Miah elected to the top job.
The local elections saw the Conservatives lose control of 48 councils, including Charnwood.
Both authorities had their Annual Council Meeting on Monday, following the vote on 4 May, to formalise the new arrangements.
In Rutland, there are now 12 councillors in the Liberal Democrat and Green Group, six in the Conservative Group, six in the Independent Group and two Labour.
There is also a single non-aligned independent councillor.
Charnwood now has 20 Labour councillors, 23 Conservative, eight Green Party and one independent.
Two more authorities, North West Leicestershire and Melton district councils, have also to decide on new leadership after the Conservatives lost control.
North West Leicestershire, which now has Labour as the largest party, will meet on Tuesday.
Melton, where the Conservatives still form the largest party, will have its meeting to appoint a leader on Wednesday.
