Frank Farrell: Murderer jailed for raping and assaulting women
- Published
A man serving a life sentence for murder has been jailed for a further 12 years for raping and assaulting two women.
Frank Farrell was convicted of five counts of rape and five of actual bodily harm between 2009 to 2015 after a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
After the trial, it could be revealed Farrell was serving a minimum term of 24 years for murdering Smita Mistry in Leicester in March 2021.
Farrell, 38, was sentenced on Monday.
The trial heard Farrell had been in a relationship with the women and was initially kind and attentive but he later became violent, particularly when they refused to have sex with him.
The jury returned unanimous verdicts on all but one of the charges, with a single count of actual bodily harm having a 10-to-two majority.
Restrictions preventing the reporting of his murder conviction during the trial were lifted after the guilty verdicts.
Farrell had refused to come up from his cells for the sentencing, prompting judge Mark Watson to remark he had "treated these proceedings with contempt and lacks the courage, now, to face the sentence".
He added: "This does not affect sentencing, and is only indicative of the complete lack of remorse he has shown - and his cowardice."
He said Farrell had treated each victim "as his own possession" to satisfy his "substantial sexual appetite", assaulting both women "on a regular basis" and exposing them to "humiliating and degrading" treatment.
The judge added: "Both women described promising and happy beginnings to the relationship with Farrell; he was helpful, considerate and attentive towards them and their families, something neither had recent experience of.
"But over time his demeanour changed, and he began to control their lifestyles."
The judge said Farrell was a "significant risk" to women, adding the jail terms had been "substantially reduced to take account of the time he must serve on his current sentence", but would be "consecutive to the life sentence he is serving".
"He is a serial offender against women with the capacity to assault and rape his partners at will," he said.
'Damaged and degraded'
One of the victims described how Farrell raped her multiple times, both when she was awake and asleep.
The second victim described Farrell raping her, again while awake and asleep, and demanding sex, with her fearing she would be assaulted if she refused.
She was beaten and in one incident, Farrell forced dog faeces into her mouth.
Farrell already had a 2006 assault conviction for biting a previous partner and another from 2018, against Ms Mistry - who he later went on to kill.
In victim impact statements read to court, the first of Farrell's rape victims said she had been left "damaged and degraded" and "scared and paranoid".
The second victim said she "literally became a prisoner" in her own home, adding Farrell was "controlling - a predator and abuser" and she had "felt like his puppet, the way he wielded power" over her.
Officers found Ms Mistry dead in her home in Gedge Way, Leicester, with a post-mortem examination finding multiple injuries to her head, face and torso.
She died from an internal abdominal haemorrhage, which had been caused by blunt force trauma.
Witnesses and CCTV placed Farrell at the address and showed there had been a confrontation between them, police said.
During the murder investigation, police identified and contacted the two female victims of the rape and assault offences.
