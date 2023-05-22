Earl Shilton: Three arrests as cannabis found at fire scene
Three men have been arrested after a fire damaged two houses in Leicestershire.
Four fire engines and an aerial ladder were sent to the scene in Station Road, Earl Shilton, at about 02:20 BST.
Police confirmed the men - 32, 40 and 65 - were held on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after plants were found at the scene.
They remain in custody and police said Station Road and Equity Road would be closed for some time.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were extinguished shortly after 04:00, but a building inspector from Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council was called with Western Power also in attendance to make the site safe.
There are no reports of any injuries.
