Migrant smuggling suspects appear in court in Leicester
Seven people have appeared in court charged with smuggling Iraqi migrants across the English Channel.
Three women and four men are alleged to have committed the offence over several weeks in 2018.
The defendants, from across the Midlands and West Yorkshire, appeared individually at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Magistrates said their cases would be heard at Leicester Crown Court and told them to appear there on 26 June.
The defendants are:
- Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester
- Andreia Vaz Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds
- Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham
- Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road, Birmingham
- Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire
- Saman Johwar Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich
- Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire
All, except Ms Moreira, are charged with one count of conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person between 31 May and 30 June 2018.
Ms Moreira is charged with the same offence but between 1 September and 10 September 2018.
No further details of the alleged offences were given to the court and no pleas were entered during the short hearings.
All seven were given unconditional bail.
Marco Vieira Tavares, 45, of Althorp Close, Leicester, did not attend the court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
