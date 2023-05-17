Cassius Povey: Serial rapist musician sentenced for two further attacks
- Published
A musician who groomed and raped teenage girls has been given two further six-year jail terms for twice raping another victim.
Cassius Povey was jailed for 17 years in April 2022 for a series of attacks on nine victims aged between 14 and 19.
Leicestershire Police then charged him with two more rapes when another victim came forward following his convictions.
Povey, who admitted the charges at an earlier hearing, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court.
Judge Robert Brown told the 30 year old the latest offences were serious and he had "taken advantage" of his victim when he raped her twice between May 2017 and the end of June 2018.
Povey, who appeared via video link from prison, will serve the additional jail terms concurrently with his existing sentence.
The judge previously described Povey, who was well known on the Leicester music scene, as "manipulative and cunning" and said he had shown no remorse towards the girls he preyed upon.
Povey met some of his victims by the city's Clock Tower, where young people who are interested in music often gather.
His offences were uncovered when a young woman, Meg Foley, posted about him on Facebook.
She told the BBC last year that he "preyed on young girls that either had rough home lives, were being bullied, mental health issues".
His sentencing hearing heard that he raped one of the victims after she tried to kill herself in front of him by taking an overdose, and she was still intoxicated at the time.
Another victim told the BBC she had been afraid to speak out about Povey raping her when she was 14, because she thought she would be disbelieved.
"He made himself like an idol at the Clock Tower," she said.
"So if I had gone there and said, 'He's hurt me,' they would have said, 'You're lying because he doesn't do that.'"
She described herself as a "walking, talking nightmare" because of the mental health problems she has suffered since being raped, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
"It's ruined my whole life," she said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.