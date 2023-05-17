King snake found in Leicester flat captured in pillowcase
A foot-long (0.3m) snake has been captured in a pillowcase after it was discovered by an unsuspecting resident in their flat.
The king snake was found in the home in Fosse Road North, Leicester, on Saturday evening.
The RSPCA said the reptile, which was collected by an officer the next day, appeared to have been "well handled".
The charity has now put up posters in the area in the hope of reuniting the non-venomous snake with its owner.
It said the snake was being cared for in a specialist facility until the owner was found but would be rehomed if the search was not successful.
'Move very quickly'
The animal welfare charity said snakes became more active during hot weather and urged all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant.
It advised owners to have a suitable enclosure for the particular species, which should be kept secure and locked if necessary when the pet was left alone.
A RSPCA spokesperson said: "Another reason more snakes escape in the summer is that some owners take them outside to take advantage of the natural sunlight.
"While sunlight is good for reptiles, the RSPCA urges owners to ensure that their pet is kept secure when doing so, as they can warm up and move very quickly on a sunny day."
It has asked anyone who has lost a king snake to contact them.