Ansreen Bukhari: Murder accused 'had head down' during fatal A46 crash
- Published
A woman accused of killing her young lover said she did not see him die in a crash, a court heard.
Ansreen Bukhari, 47, her TikTok influencer daughter Mahek and six others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21.
The men's car was rammed off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February 2022 to keep secret an affair between Ansreen and Mr Hussain, the prosecution says.
Giving evidence, she told the jury she had her "head down" during the chase.
Leicester Crown Court previously heard Mr Hussain, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, had been threatening to send explicit videos and images of his lover to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
The court has also heard Ansreen and her Mahek, 24, plotted with six others, driving from their home in Stoke-on-Trent to Leicester and arranging to meet Mr Hussain in a Tesco car park under false pretences.
The prosecution alleges the group, in an Audi TT and a Seat Leon, were attempting to retrieve Mr Hussain's phone to stop the publication of sexually explicit images and videos of Ansreen.
Opening the trial, prosecutor Collingwood Thompson KC said a Skoda Fabia containing Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin arrived in the Hamilton Tesco car park but left shortly after arriving.
The Audi TT and the Seat Leon then went after the Skoda.
Giving evidence for a second day, Ansreen said she intended to "just speak" to Mr Hussain and had "no intention" to harm him.
Co-accused Mohammed Patel told police that he held up his phone to Rekan Karwan, the Audi driver, so he could speak to Raees Jamal, the Seat driver.
Mr Patel alleges Mr Jamal said to Mr Karwan that he "might have to ram him", to which the Audi driver responded: "Ram him."
Ansreen, who was in the Audi's passenger seat, said the word "ram" was not said in the car.
On the chase and the crash itself, she said: "At that point, I just had my head down. I was stressed; I was upset."
She also denied knowledge of how the Seat Leon sustained damage.
The mother-of-two told the court the Skoda Fabia was "swerving" whist driving on the A46.
"I was thinking in my mind was that [the Skoda] lost control," she said.
Her barrister Patrick Upward KC asked about footage seen previously by the jury of the defendants walking around Leicester after they parked in Sutton Place.
Ansreen said there was no attempt to come up with what the prosecution say was a "cover story".
She told the court: "I was just too upset, I was quite traumatised, I was just shocked.
"There was complete silence."
Ansreen also told the jury she had an affair with a second man and was "so ashamed and embarrassed".
The defendants are:
Ansreen Bukhari, 47, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
Mahek Bukhari, 24, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
Rekan Karwan, 29, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
Mohammed Patel, 22, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
Natasha Akhtar, 23, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
Sanaf Gulammustafa, 23, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
Ameer Jamal, 28, of Catherine Street, Leicester
All eight defendants deny two counts of murder and alternative charges of two counts of manslaughter.
The trial continues.
