Tributes paid to teen after Leicestershire river death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty in a Leicestershire river.
Police were called to Barrow-upon-Soar at 21:15 BST on Saturday after firefighters reported four boys in the River Soar.
Three boys were found safe but one was pronounced dead shortly after being rescued.
A fundraising page has already raised more than £1,000 to help pay for funeral costs.
Neil Jones, the minister of Barrow Baptist Church, said on Sunday morning the community was aware something serious had happened in the village and prayers were said during the church service.
"In the afternoon we did learn of the tragic death, the loss of this young man, and it has affected everybody," he said.
"We're all deeply saddened inside of us.
"As we met with churches together in Barrow this morning we did pray again for the family and for the boy."
One female resident in Barrow-upon-Soar said: "It's just sad for the families.
"My heart goes out to the parents and the other three boys because it will be really sad for them if they've lost a friend."
Tammy Holders, a former resident of the village, said: "It's such a popular place for dog walkers, the boats are all here, people look over the top of the river bank and it's such a beauty.
"There's so much to see. It's beautiful to sit and picnic.
"It's just a beautiful spot so this tragedy would have a massive impact."
Leicestershire Police have said specially trained officers are providing support to the boy's family and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
