Barrow-upon-Soar: Teenage boy dies after river rescue
- Published
A teenage boy has died after being rescued from a river.
Police were called to Barrow-upon-Soar, near Loughborough, Leicestershire, at 21:15 BST on Saturday after firefighters reported four boys in the River Soar.
One boy was rescued after a search of the area but he was pronounced dead a short time later, Leicestershire Police said.
The other three teenagers were found safe and received medical attention.
A police spokesperson said specially trained officers were providing support to the child's family.
The force has not revealed any further details but said a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.