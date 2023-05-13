Claire Lomas: Paralysed woman tops 80mph in superbike lap
A woman who is paralysed from the chest down has said taking part in a superbike lap made her "feel free".
Claire Lomas has been unable to walk since she was injured in a horse riding accident in 2007.
However, she reached speeds of more than 80mph (128km/h) on the North West 200 (NW200) course in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
Mrs Lomas, from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, said she "never dreamed" she would be able to do it.
The 43-year-old used a specially-adapted superbike, which saw her strapped in and her toes secured to footplates, to complete her ride.
She said: "It was such an amazing feeling. When I was lying in hospital after my accident I never dreamed I'd be able to do anything like this.
"I was so nervous because there was a lot of waiting.
"I was riding between races and there was a red flag that held things up and that didn't help.
"I can't feel anything below my chest but I could feel the butterflies in my stomach."
"I got up to 84mph. It made me feel free," she added.
"I think I've got the bug for this now."
Mrs Lomas, who suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken neck and a broken back in the riding accident, raised more than £4,400 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.
The charity is researching cures for spinal injury paralysis.
Mervyn Whyte, of the NW200, previously said: "What Claire has achieved is remarkable.
"Her determination and courage are an inspiration to everyone."
