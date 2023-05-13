Woman, 99, realises dream of facing circus knife thrower
A 99-year-old woman has achieved her lifelong dream of having knives thrown at her during a live circus show.
Annie Duplock, from Sharnford, Leicestershire, stepped into the ring to brave the blades before a cheering crowd in Coventry on Friday.
The former circus worker, who celebrates her centenary in three months, was part of the grand finale of the Zippo Circus show.
Afterwards she said she had "really enjoyed" the experience.
Supported by a walking aid, Ms Duplock took her place in front of a board as blades were hurled at her by a professional knife thrower.
She had persuaded her daughter to ask her former boss, circus founder Martin Burton, to let her take part.
Mr Burton said: "Annie worked for me 30 years ago, putting up posters.
"She was 70 years old then and she is 100 years old this August."
He told the audience his former employee had seen the show the night before and asked to be part of the nerve-shredding spectacle for her 100th birthday treat.
After the performance, she said: "I've always wanted to have knives thrown at me!
"I'm ready for the next one."
