Cassius Povey: Serial rapist musician admits two further offences
A musician who is already in prison for grooming and raping teenage girls has admitted two further offences.
Cassius Povey pleaded guilty to two counts of rape during a brief hearing at Leicester Crown Court.
He was previously jailed for 17 years for 19 sexual offences against nine victims, who were aged 14, 15 and 19.
The offences came to light when one of the young women posted about him on Facebook, which caused other victims to come forward.
Leicestershire Police said that another victim had come forward as a result of Povey's convictions last year and he was subsequently charged.
Povey, who is now 30, will be sentenced for the two further offences on Wednesday.
'Preyed on young girls'
Povey was well known on the Leicester music scene and met some of his victims at the Clock Tower, where young people who are interested in music often gather.
Meg Foley, who originally posted about Povey, told the BBC last year that he "preyed on young girls that either had rough home lives, were being bullied, mental health issues".
His sentencing hearing heard that he raped one of the victims after she tried to kill herself in front of him by taking an overdose, and she was still intoxicated at the time.
Another victim, Kate, told the BBC she had been afraid to speak out about Povey raping her when she was 14, because she thought she would be disbelieved.
"He made himself like an idol at Clock Tower," she said.
"So if I had gone there and said, 'He's hurt me,' they would have said, 'You're lying because he doesn't do that.'"
She described herself as a "walking, talking nightmare" because of the mental health problems she has suffered since being raped, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
"It's ruined my whole life," she said.
In addition to the custodial sentence of 17 years, Povey is already subject to an extended licence period of three years because the judge regarded him as being dangerous.
He will be sentenced next week by the same judge as before, Judge Robert Brown, who previously described Povey as "manipulative and cunning" after reading a letter in which he expressed his apparent remorse.
"You showed no remorse for your behaviour towards any of your victims throughout the trial before me, and you maintained throughout the trial that all of your sexual encounters with those victims were consensual," the judge said.
"All of the victims in this case have found you to be manipulative and cunning, and I have found that is just the type of person you are."
