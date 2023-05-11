Murderer convicted of rape and assault charges
A convicted murderer has been found guilty of a series of rapes against two women.
Frank Farrell, 38, denied four counts of rape and six of actual bodily harm dating from 2009 to 2015.
But at Leicester Crown Court a jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.
Farrell was convicted in 2021 of the murder of Smita Mistry and is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 24 years.
The trial heard Farrell had been in a relationship with the women and was initially kind and attentive.
But he later became violent, particularly when they refused to have sex with him.
The jury returned unanimous verdicts on all but one of the charges, with a single count of actual bodily harm having a 10-2 majority.
Restrictions which prevented the reporting of his previous conviction during the trial have been lifted.
He is due to be sentenced on 22 May.
