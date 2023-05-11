Leicester: Third arrest after man dies at leisure centre pool
A third man has been arrested following the death of a 23-year-old man at a swimming pool in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the man was taken ill in the pool at Cossington Street Sports Centre and was pronounced dead at the scene on 16 March.
A 55-year-old man, from Leicester, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross misconduct, has since been released on bail.
Two other men were held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The men, aged 25 and 40, and both from Leicester, have been released on police bail, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Main said: "Our investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the man's death and we continue to provide full support to his family as our enquiries remain ongoing."