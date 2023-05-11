Figures show maternal death rate race disparity
Figures showing the risk of maternal death being almost four times higher among women from black ethnic minority backgrounds compared with white women in the UK have been published.
The figures, which relate to 2019 - 2021, have been released by MBRRACE-UK, a collaboration involving the University of Leicester.
The researchers called for a move towards more inclusive care.
NHS England has been contacted for a comment.
The MBRRACE-UK collaboration (Mothers and Babies: Reducing Risk through Audits and Confidential Enquiries), led from Oxford Population Health's National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit, looked at data on women who died during, or up to six weeks after, pregnancy between 2019 and 2021 in the UK.
The report showed the risk of maternal death in 2019 - 2021 was almost four times higher among women from black ethnic minority backgrounds compared with white women.
The figures also suggested women from Asian backgrounds also continued to be at higher risk than white women and that women living in the most deprived areas had a higher maternal mortality rate than women living in the least deprived areas.
'Inclusive care'
Researchers found complications as a result of COVID-19 was the leading cause of maternal death in the UK between 2019 and 2021.
Marian Knight, professor of Maternal and Child Population Health at Oxford Population Health and maternal reporting lead, said: "Persistent disparities in maternal health remain.
"It is critical that we are working towards more inclusive care where women are listened to, their voices are heard, and we are acting upon what they are telling us."
Elizabeth Draper, professor of Perinatal and Paediatric Epidemiology at the University of Leicester, said: "We have been working to produce more detailed and timely mortality data in order to support trusts and health boards to monitor their rates.
"This will enable them to act as quickly as possible to address any potential issues if their mortality rates show an increasing trend compared to other similar healthcare providers."
The report follows a recent call in the Women and Equalities Committee Black Maternal Health report for more rapid publication of data.
