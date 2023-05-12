Woman with leukaemia plans skydive for 90th birthday
A woman with leukaemia is to jump out of a plane at 14,000ft (4,267m) for her 90th birthday for charity.
Shirley Robinson, from Long Clawson in Leicestershire, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia last year.
She has already raised more than £3,000 for Crisis, a charity that provides help and support for homeless people.
Mrs Robinson said: "It will certainly give my grandchildren something to remember me by."
'Terrifying experience'
She added: "I went for the skydive as I thought it would be more gentle than a bungee jump.
"With the cost of living, [homelessness] is becoming a bigger and bigger problem.
"If I can do just a small bit to draw attention, I am pleased to do so.
"This terrifying experience will hopefully play a small part to help improve the situation."
Shirley's son Matthew Moore said: "The family were brainstorming ideas for mum's 90th.
"The grandchildren were joking about paintballing, bungee jumping or skydiving.
"She has never done anything like this, other than a hot air balloon for her 70th, plus some snorkelling. It's really quite out of the blue and shocked us all.
"Mum is very excited, but there is definitely a lot of trepidation.
"She's most excited about having all three of her great-grandchildren up for the occasion though.
"She's a genuinely remarkable lady."
The skydive is taking place at Langar Airfield in Nottinghamshire on 13 May.
