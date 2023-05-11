Claire Lomas: Paralysed woman nervous for superbike challenge
- Published
A woman who is paralysed from the chest down is due to ride a superbike around a nine-mile (14.4km) road race course.
Claire Lomas, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, was paralysed in a horse-riding accident in 2007.
She is set to take on a lap of the North West 200 (NW200) race course in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The 43-year-old, who completed the 2012 London Marathon in a robotic suit, said she was nervous but ready to take on the challenge.
Ms Lomas has already raised more than £850,000 for charity, with her latest challenge aiming to raise funds for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation (NSIF).
She said: "I can't believe today is the day I will be lifted on to my adapted motorcycle and ride on the road for the first time in my life.
"I am feeling nervous but ready to take on the challenge.
"It will be more bumpy than on a track, which is my only bike experience. To others I will look slow but it will feel fast to me.
"Leaving my wheelchair behind whilst riding a powerful bike is something I never thought would be possible when I became paralysed from the chest down."
She suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken neck, a broken back, and the spinal cord injury that left her paralysed.
Her motorbike has been adapted with straps stopping her knees from flapping in the wind and toe clips securing her feet to foot plates.
The mother-of-two will take on the route, which connects the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine, in between two professional superbike races.
She had never ridden a motorbike prior to her accident and since learning has limited her outings to tracks like Donington Park.
"I've only ever been around a track, so to be riding on the road will be very different for me," she added.
"The road will be a lot bumpier, there's curbs and there will be thousands of people watching - it's going to be an incredible challenge.
"I am very honoured to have been given the opportunity to take it on."
Mervyn Whyte, of the NW200, said: "What Claire has achieved is remarkable and we will be delighted to welcome her to the North West 200.
"Her determination and courage are an inspiration to everyone."
