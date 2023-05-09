Angel Lynn: Woman severely injured in kidnap now able to stand
- Published
A woman left with serious injuries after being kidnapped by her then boyfriend is able to stand for the first time since the attack, her family has said.
Angel Lynn, 22, was bundled into the back of a van by Chay Bowskill after an argument and then fell from the vehicle at 60mph on the A6 in Leicestershire.
She was left unable to walk, talk or feed herself after the kidnap in 2020.
Her parents told BBC Breakfast she has been doing "really well".
The news from parents Paddy and Nikki Lynn comes ahead of a Channel 4 documentary into the kidnapping, which is due to air later on Tuesday.
Mrs Lynn said: "She's doing really well. She can write, she is taking small sips of drink and they [her physiotherapists] are standing her up now.
"They are really good. She gets a bit moody sometimes when she is being bent around but it's doing her the world of good. She's loosening up."
Mr Lynn said Angel, who requires 24-hour care, was beginning to take steps again.
He said: "She had an operation on her left foot to straighten that. She's doing really well."
Mr and Mrs Lynn have recently met the air ambulance crew, which was called after Angel was found on the carriageway.
Mrs Lynn said: "We just can't thank them enough. What they did, getting to Angel so fast, saved her life."
She said she would be taking on the Great North Run to raise money for the doctors.
Bowskill, from Syston, Leicestershire, was convicted of kidnapping Angel and originally sentenced to seven and a half years in a young offenders institution.
His sentence was later reviewed by the Court of Appeal following concerns it was too lenient and increased to 12 years.
Rocco Sansome, who was driving the van, was sentenced to 21 months in a young offenders institution.
