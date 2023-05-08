Leicestershire scouts delighted by King's Coronation invite
A group of scouts from Leicestershire said they were delighted at being able to take part in the Coronation of King Charles III.
Hari Kitching and Georgia Stanford, both scout explorers, were invited to watch the ceremony in St Margaret's Church, next to Westminster Abbey.
Other members of the organisation helped to marshal the crowds in recognition of the voluntary sector.
People are also being invited to take part in projects on Monday.
Ms Stanford said experiencing the historic event at close quarters was "amazing".
"Just to be in London [for] this momentous occasion was incredible," she said.
"The atmosphere inside the church - especially when the archbishop mentioned us in his speech - was incredible, and to see the procession and to go to Lambeth Palace was amazing."
Mr Kitching said it was thrilling to see celebrities such as Katy Perry - who took part in the King's Coronation Concert - during the event.
"It was such an amazing opportunity," he said.
Ellie Eagles was one of the volunteers helping to marshal the crowds around London.
"The atmosphere there was just phenomenal," she said.
"There were people there who had been camping out for days."
