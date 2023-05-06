Local elections 2023: Religion was weaponised, says mayor
Leicester's elected mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said he was "deeply troubled" by the extent to which religion was "weaponised" during the campaign.
Sir Peter secured another term running the city but Labour lost 22 council seats with the Tories winning 17.
The campaign saw controversy over mass deselections of Labour candidates and defections to the Conservative party.
Elsewhere in Leicestershire, the Tories lost direct control of Harborough and Charnwood borough councils.
Sir Peter said he took issue with the tone and language during the election campaign in Leicester.
Speaking to the BBC, Sir Peter said: "I've fought 18 elections in Leicester but I've never fought an election that has been so personalised as this one, where people have stated as fact things that are clearly untrue and have tried to, well, frankly, use religion in a way that is deeply disturbing.
"I hope that all of us now can reflect on what's happened during the election campaign and can reflect on the fact that, frankly, weaponising religion in politics is something that is very dangerous, not just to the political process, but for the communities we all seek to represent.
"I think if people look at the pattern of results as such... I think there are some disturbing elements in the way in which people have been used and have been misinformed about other people's attitudes towards religion."
He said the issue poses a "major challenge and significant danger".
In North West Leicestershire, the Conservatives lost their majority with the council now in no overall control. The Lib Dems are now the largest party.
The Conservatives lost 11 seats in their stronghold of Melton Borough Council. The local authority is now in no overall control.
Labour went from zero councillors to five.
Blaby District Council saw the Conservatives hang on to direct control despite losing six councillors.
The Liberal Democrats held onto Hinckley and Bosworth.
