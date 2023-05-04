More arrested on fourth day of drone factory protest
- Published
Police have arrested more people on the fourth day of a demonstration outside a drone factory in Leicestershire.
Protesters have been at UAV Tactical Systems on Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, since Monday.
A further three people have been arrested since the last police update, bringing the total number to 36.
Among them are protesters who locked themselves together in the middle of roads causing traffic disruption on Tuesday.
Of those arrested, 19 people have been charged with offences including obstructing a highway, criminal damage and breaches under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.
The other 17 people have been bailed with conditions.
Leicestershire Police said officers were continuing to engage with the protestors.
They said there were now fewer people and disruption to local businesses was reduced.
