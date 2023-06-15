Colin Pitchfork: Double child killer and rapist to be released
Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork has been granted parole and will be released from prison.
Pitchfork was jailed for life for raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.
The 63-year-old was released in 2021, before being arrested and sent back to prison two months later.
Following a hearing held in private in April, the Parole Board has decided Pitchfork can be released.
In its decision, the Parole Board "determined that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public for Mr Pitchfork to remain confined and thereby directed his release".
"The prisoner had committed shocking, serious offences, causing immeasurable harm to his victims," it said.
"However the Parole Board's role, as required by law is to undertake a risk assessment.
"The panel noted that Mr Pitchfork has been in prison for a very long time. His behaviour for almost all of that time has not caused any concern... and the evidence before the panel demonstrated that he had learnt the lessons that he had been taught and had worked out how to apply them in practice."
Pitchfork was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence and jailed for a minimum of 30 years in 1988.
He was originally deemed suitable for release in 2021, after serving 33 years, a decision that sparked a public outcry and saw the government challenge the decision.
Since then the government has announced changes to the parole system, which include giving ministers powers to block the release of serious offenders.
Pitchfork was recalled to prison shortly after his release, after he was understood to have approached young women on multiple occasions while out on walks from the bail hostel where he was living.
He was arrested after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.
But the Parole Board panel found Pitchfork's recall to custody was "flawed and not supported by the evidence".
Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire where the teenagers were killed, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the board's decision.
"I would like to reassure constituents that I will be writing to the justice secretary to ask that he seek an immediate and urgent review," he said.
"It is simply unthinkable that a man who committed such egregious crimes should ever be released, and I will be asking the government to challenge this decision in the strongest possible terms."
