Colin Pitchfork: Double child killer and rapist to be released
Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork has been granted parole and will be released from prison.
Pitchfork was jailed for life for raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.
The 63-year-old was released in 2021, before being arrested and sent back to prison two months later.
Following a hearing held in private in April, the Parole Board has decided Pitchfork can be released.
In its decision, the Parole Board "determined that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public for Mr Pitchfork to remain confined and thereby directed his release".
"The prisoner had committed shocking, serious offences, causing immeasurable harm to his victims," it said.
"The panel noted that Mr Pitchfork has been in prison for a very long time. His behaviour for almost all of that time has not caused any concern... and the evidence before the panel demonstrated that he had learnt the lessons that he had been taught and had worked out how to apply them in practice."
Pitchfork was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence and jailed for a minimum of 30 years in 1988.
He was originally deemed suitable for release in 2021, after serving 33 years, a decision that sparked a public outcry and saw the government challenge it.
Since then the government has announced changes to the parole system, which include giving ministers powers to block the release of serious offenders.
Pitchfork was recalled to prison shortly after his release, after he was understood to have approached young women on multiple occasions while out on walks from the bail hostel where he was living.
He was arrested after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.
But the Parole Board panel found Pitchfork's recall to custody was "flawed and not supported by the evidence".
On his initial release, on 1 September 2021, Pitchfork was ordered to undertake polygraph testing as part of his licence conditions.
But it later emerged this could not lawfully be applied to his licence "because he had completed the determinate sentences for the sexual offences he was convicted of and the condition could not be attached to his licence for the offences of murder".
Pitchfork was recalled to custody on 19 November that year, a decision his probation officer had not been consulted on, the panel said.
"The panel considered this to be concerning because it was not an emergency recall decision and the probation officer would have been most aware of any increasing risk in the case," it said.
The panel concluded the decision to send Pitchfork back to custody was "made on the basis of some of the allegations not being proved and upon some incorrect information".
'Challenge this decision'
The new licence conditions on Pitchfork include surrendering his passport, to disclose developing relationships and an "exclusion zone to avoid contact with victims, women and children".
Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire where the teenagers were killed, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the board's decision.
"I would like to reassure constituents that I will be writing to the justice secretary to ask that he seek an immediate and urgent review," he said.
"It is simply unthinkable that a man who committed such egregious crimes should ever be released, and I will be asking the government to challenge this decision in the strongest possible terms."
Colin Pitchfork: Two brutal murders
- Colin Pitchfork, 22 at the time of the first murder, was married with two sons. He was a baker who grew up in rural Leicestershire and lived in Littlethorpe
- In November 1983 he left his baby son sleeping in the back of his car and raped and strangled 15-year-old Lynda Mann in Narborough. He then drove home and put his son to bed
- Three years later, less than a mile from where Lynda died, he raped and murdered Dawn Ashworth, also 15, of Enderby. The pathologist who examined her body described it as a "brutal sexual assault"
- A police investigation initially led to the wrong man, a local 17-year-old who falsely confessed to one of the killings. After an unprecedented mass screening of 5,000 men using pioneering "DNA profiling" technology, Pitchfork was eventually caught. At first, Pitchfork had evaded justice by persuading a colleague to take the test for him
- He pleaded guilty to both murders in September 1987 and was sentenced to life in January 1988. The judge said the killings were "particularly sadistic" and he doubted Pitchfork would ever be released
- In 2009, his 30-year life tariff was reduced by two years for "exceptional progress" - a decision that was strongly criticised by the families of his victims
- He was moved to an undisclosed open prison at some point prior to 8 January 2017, after his request for release
