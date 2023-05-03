Coalville: Man charged over double stabbing avoids jail
A 22-year-old man, charged over the stabbing of two men in Coalville, has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Leicestershire Police arrested Liam Carter, of no fixed abode, after the men were seriously injured in Long Lane shortly after 20:30 BST on 13 June.
He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 5 April after pleading guilty an offence of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.
