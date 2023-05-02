Police arrest protesters outside Leicester drone factory
Police have arrested 26 people at a protest outside a drone factory in Leicestershire.
Up to 250 people took part in a demonstration at UAV Tactical Systems in Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said a number of people camped at the site overnight.
Protesters that locked themselves together in the middle of roads, causing traffic disruption, were among those arrested on Tuesday.
Leicestershire Police said officers had tolerated some rule-breaking "to facilitate and support the peaceful protest".
However, on Tuesday morning 26 people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a criminal damage and breaching conditions of the Public Order Act.
'Balanced' approach
Leicestershire Police's Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said the force was trying to support peaceful protesting while also supporting the business from becoming a victim of crime.
He said: "We have not taken the same approach to all those protesting, but altered our approach to try and get the balance right."
There have been several large-scale protests outside UAV Tactical Systems, a subsidiary of Israel-based international defence electronics company Elbit Systems, in recent years.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators spent six days on the roof of the factory in May 2021.
Earlier this year, two protesters were fined for blocking the site entrance.
