Leicester: Attempted murder charge after bottle stabbing
- Published
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was stabbed with a glass bottle in Leicester.
Police said the attack happened in Yeoman Street in the city centre on Friday evening.
Officers and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
Police said the accused, 45, was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
