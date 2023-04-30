Biker dies after crashing into Rutland river

Bourne Road EssendineGoogle
The man, who was in his 40s, and his motorbike, were recovered from the river in Essendine

A biker has died after crashing into a river in a village.

Officers were called to the river near Bourne Road in Essendine in Rutland at about 05:45 BST, Leicestershire Police said.

The rider, who was in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene, the force added.

Detectives said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and urged anyone who witnessed it or had any information to get in touch.

