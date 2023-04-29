Man critically injured after Leicester city centre stabbing
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the neck in a city centre.
Police said officers were called to Willow Street in Leicester at about 21:00 BST on Friday, where a man in his 20s was found with a neck injury.
Leicestershire Police said the man was stabbed close to the junction of Wanlip Street and Lower Willow Street before walking a short distance.
No arrests have yet been made and the force is appealing for witnesses.
