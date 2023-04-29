Police appeal after Leicester woman 'stabbed with glass bottle'
- Published
Police have appealed for information after a woman was seriously injured when she was thought to have been stabbed with a glass bottle.
Officers were called by paramedics who were attending to the woman on Yeoman Street, Leicester, at about 18:05 BST on Friday.
The woman, who is in her 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Describing it as "an extremely concerning incident", the force said in a statement it was carrying out an investigation and looking for any witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.