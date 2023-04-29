Anstey man starts three peaks walk in memory of wife, 35
A man has set off to climb three mountains in three days to raise money for the hospice which cared for his wife before she died, aged 35.
Mike Manger is taking on the 17-mile (27.4km) Welsh Three Peaks Challenge in memory of his wife Rosy Chetwynd-Appleton who passed away before Christmas 2022.
He hopes to raise £20,000 for LOROS in Glenfield, Leicestershire.
The charity said his efforts were extraordinary.
Ms Chetwynd-Appleton was cared for at the hospice towards the end of her life after she was diagnosed with a rare appendix cancer.
Mr Manger, 38, from Anstey in Leicestershire, said LOROS's support had been crucial to him and his wife's family at a traumatic time.
He and group of friends joining him on the trek initially hoped to raise £10,000 but have passed that before taking a step.
The team is taking a card reader machine with them to gather donations as they go.
He said: "The fundraising has exceeded all our expectations.
"We wanted to raise £10,000 but already, with gift aid, we have got to £18,000 so by the time we get to the bottom of our last mountain I hope we'll be at £20,000."
Mr Manger and Ms Chetwynd-Appleton married a week before she died, after six years as a couple.
She worked as a weave technician at Loughborough University and he said she was a "heart-warming, colourful and beautiful person".
LOROS chief executive Rob Parkinson said: "What Michael and his friends are doing is extraordinary and we couldn't be prouder of them."
