Man appears in court over police station packages
- Published
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sending hoax packages to a string of police stations.
Andrew Ostromeki, 48, of Britannia Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, faces eight charges over an alleged campaign in early April.
It is alleged he made "a hoax involving a noxious substance" to stations in Leicester and Leicestershire Police headquarters in Enderby.
At a preliminary hearing a four-week trial was set for 20 November.
The charges against Mr Ostromeki allege he sent a substance by post with intent to induce a person to believe it was likely to be noxious, "thereby injuring human life or creating a serious risk to human life".
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker also set a plea hearing for 18 August and transferred the case to Birmingham Crown Court.
