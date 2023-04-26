Andrew Bridgen: MP expelled by Tories after Covid vaccine comments
The Conservative Party has expelled MP Andrew Bridgen after he compared Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and was found to have breached lobbying rules.
The member for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting as an independent.
But the Tories have now stripped him of his party membership as well.
A party spokesman said Mr Bridgen was expelled "following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel".
He has 28 days, from the date of his expulsion on 12 April, to appeal.
Mr Bridgen said he intended to stand again at the next general election, and hit out at "corruption, collusion and cover-ups".
"My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system," he said in a statement.
"I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.
"I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.
"I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election."
