M1 and A14 closures after crash that left lorry hanging off bridge
A lorry was left hanging off a bridge after crashing into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.
Police were called to reports the vehicle had crashed on the southbound carriageway at junction 19 Catthorpe Interchange just after 04:30 BST.
Officers say the southbound carriageway is closed as well as the both sides of the A14 while the vehicle is removed and the road made safe.
The driver safely left his vehicle and was not injured, police added.
National Highways confirmed the roads are likely to be closed for much of Monday as repair works take place.
