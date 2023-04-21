Kev Crane: Hollywood-bound plumber sings against racism
A plumber who landed a record contract after being overheard singing at work, has recorded a song against racism in football.
Kev Crane was approached by the Refugee Football Network (RFN) following the publicity of his record deal and plans for a Hollywood film about his life.
He recorded the vocals to the campaign song Boom Boom Boom in the cellar of his home in Quorn, Leicestershire.
They were then sent to the US for a music video to be made.
Mr Crane features in the video along with football players and fans at a refugee camp in Africa.
Mr Crane was offered a recording deal after he was overheard singing by the owner of New Reality Records.
Soon after, the label was approached by Samuel Fox - an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles - who set up the RFN and wanted Mr Crane to voice their campaign song.
He recorded the vocals at home and the track was sent to a producer in LA.
A video was then created using clips of Mr Crane singing alongside footage recorded of refugees in Malawi.
Mr Crane said he had tears in his eyes when he first saw it.
"To actually see them [the refugees] all singing back with me was just amazing," he said.
"There's no need for racism in football."
He added it was great to be involved.
The campaign has been supported by UEFA Foundation For Children, SOCCEREX and the League One football club Portsmouth FC.
