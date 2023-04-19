Three arrested after charity shop damaged by fire
Three teenagers have been arrested after a suspected arson attack at a Leicestershire charity shop.
Police and fire crews were called to the Cancer Research shop on Market Street in Loughborough shortly after 01:00 BST on Tuesday.
It was reported a roof and bin had been set alight, police said.
Two boys aged 17 and a 16-year-old girl were arrested, with one boy released on police bail and the others released with no further action.
Police said their inquiries were continuing.
A charity spokesman said volunteers were clearing up the shop and an assessment of damage to the stock was under way.
