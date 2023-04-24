Hinckley's water pipes to be replaced in £300,000 scheme
Work is due to get under way on a £300,000 project to replace water pipes in Hinckley.
Severn Trent said the work, which is due to start later, will ensure the pipes are more resilient to bursts and leaks.
The project will involve the replacement of 835m (2,739ft) of pipes around the Castle Street and Mount Road areas.
The company said the work was due to be completed by September.
It said it was part of a wider investment in the area, including £15m which is being spent on a new wetland at Sketchley Brook.
Lisa Orme, community communications officer at Severn Trent, said: "We are undertaking this project to replace old pipes with new, upgrading the system and ensure a reliable water supply both now and into the future."
She added that the works would be undertaken in phases and access to the hospital, homes, shops and businesses would be maintained throughout.
