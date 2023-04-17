Earl Shilton: Housing estate and school plan submitted by developers
- Published
Hundreds of new homes, a school and shops could be built under major plans for a Leicestershire town.
Developers Bloor Homes, Jelson Homes and Barwood Land are behind proposals for the project on land off Clickers Way in Earl Shilton.
The 500 additional homes form part of a plan to build 1,500 properties and an employment site, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
An application for the first 1,000 homes was submitted in 2022.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council is yet to make a decision on the plan for the 104-acre site, which also includes a takeaway.
Job hopes
The LDRS said the new application also asks for permission to create vehicle access to the estate from Mill Lane and Astley Road.
Both North Warwickshire and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Councils, which neighbour the proposed development, have contacted Hinckley and Bosworth to say they have no objections to the latest application.
As part of an agreement for the developers to provide funding towards community facilities if the scheme goes ahead - known as a section 106 agreement - improvements would be made to the Weavers Springs Sports Park pitches.
Existing pedestrian and cycle routes would be extended to allow people to travel between the town centre and the new development without having to drive, said the LDRS.
The previous application stated there would be 13 acres of employment space at the site, creating an estimated 560 jobs.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.