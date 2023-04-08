Melton Mowbray: Biker dies in telegraph pole crash
- Published
A man whose motorbike left the road and crashed into a telegraph pole has died, police have said.
Leicestershire Police said the red Ducati crashed on Saxby Road, Melton Mowbray, at about 10:40 BST on Saturday.
The force said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Sgt Jon Putnam said officers had spoken to several witnesses, but urged anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.