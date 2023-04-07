Stanton Under Bardon: Man dies in a single-car crash
- Published
A man has died in a single-car crash.
A silver Ford Fiesta crashed as it was travelling on Ellistown Lane towards Stanton Under Bardon, Leicestershire, just after 03:00 BST on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the driver, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people were involved in the crash.
Detectives have appealed for dashcam footage from anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash.
Det Insp Steve Kilsby, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, also urged nearby residents with CCTV to contact the police, adding an investigation was under way.
