Easter knitted displays 'bring cheer and happiness'
Knitted postbox toppers and displays have been spotted across the East Midlands as people celebrate Easter.
Images of the colourful fabric displays, including a teddy bears' picnic, have been shared on social media.
Susan Nowak said her display, which features a large rabbit with a gap where children can put their faces, has proved very popular in Castle Donington.
She said: "We've been doing them [knitted displays] a few years now, it's just got bigger and bigger.
"It's so rewarding but more enjoyable to see other people's faces as they look and say 'ah, look at the teddy bear'.
"It brings a bit of cheer and happiness to the village."
Syston Knitting Banxy - a mystery knitter in the Leicestershire town of Syston - has created a topper featuring Easter bunnies and two children, each wearing the school uniforms of the two local primary schools.
She said: "It is my 60th postbox topper.
"The pocket flags surrounding the toppers contain small Easter gifts for children to find."
Janice Cope, from the Long Eaton Women's Institute, said she has had messages from people saying they wish they could knit like her.
She said: "We get lots of lovely comments both in person and on our Facebook pages.
"We do feel very proud and protective of our work as they take many hours to complete."
