School trip cancelled amid 'dire' Dover conditions
- Published
A skiing trip for a group of Leicestershire schoolchildren had to be abandoned when their coach was caught up in lengthy delays at Dover.
At the weekend the port saw delays of up to 18 hours at passport control.
A teacher from Rawlins Academy in Quorn said they threatened to call emergency services due to "dire" conditions during the wait overnight on Saturday.
They said they took the "heart-breaking" decision on Sunday but that the children had been "incredible".
Authorities at Dover declared a critical incident at the weekend as border checks, holiday rush and bad weather contributed to coaches being held for long periods.
Rawlins Academy vice principal Cathy Robinson told BBC Radio Leicester they had been warned of some problems, so made sure the children were "fed and watered".
"When we first reached the holding pen at about six o'clock we were still quite upbeat, we were thinking positive.
"We eventually tried to get some sleep at one or two in the morning, still in a holding pen, but I think it was when we woke up at about seven and we hadn't moved we thought 'maybe this isn't going to happen'," she said.
But on top of the delays, the conditions in the pens contributed to the problems.
'Wonderful' pupils
Ms Robinson said: "It was pretty dire to be honest. There must have been about a dozen Portaloos between the thousands of students who were trapped on these coaches.
"There were no staff around to give us information, to allow us to make informed choices.
"There was nowhere to get water, there was nowhere to get food and at one point at about midnight, we had to threaten to call the emergency services to get some water for the pupils."
Shortly before 09:00 on Sunday staff decided, due to health and safety concerns, to abandon the trip.
Ms Robinson said: "There were tears, the pupils were upset but during the coach journey home they were still in high spirits.
"They are children, they are resilient and to be quite honest they were absolutely wonderful and they were still smiling when they got off the coach."
The school is now hoping to organise another trip to Italy.
The port apologised for "prolonged delays" and said the tailbacks were largely cleared.
