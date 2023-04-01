Wigston: Three boys arrested after large fire at old school
- Published
Three boys have been arrested following a large fire at a derelict school.
Several crews and police attended the fire believed to be at the former Birkett House School buildings in Wigston, Leicestershire, after 17:00 BST on Friday.
Police said the boys, aged 12, 14 and 15, have been detained on suspicion of arson and are in custody.
Leicestershire Fire Service said one pump remained at the Launceston Road site to dampen down any hotspots.
Six appliances and the aerial ladder were sent to the scene, with the police called by the fire service shortly after.
Leicestershire Police said throughout the evening officers assisted crews dealing with the blaze, adding inquiries were "now ongoing to establish the circumstances".
The road closure has been lifted, but a cordon remained in place while an investigation was under way, the force added.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.