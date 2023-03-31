Second arrest after man dies at leisure centre pool in Leicester
Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a 23-year-old at a swimming pool.
Officers were called to Cossington Street Sports Centre in Leicester on 16 March after the man was taken ill in the pool.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the inquiry after police executed two warrants in Leicester on Thursday.
He has been released on bail while inquiries continue.
A second man, also 25, was voluntarily interviewed, Leicestershire Police said.
The force also arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter earlier this month. He was later bailed.
Police added all arrested and interviewed as part of the corporate manslaughter investigation were not connected to the leisure centre.
