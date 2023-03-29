Tributes paid to former BBC radio editor Sophie Shardlow
A former editor of two BBC radio stations in the East Midlands has died.
Sophie Shardlow - who ran BBC Radio Leicester, Nottingham and also worked at BBC Radio Derby - died after three years of treatment for cancer.
As part of the World War One centenary she guided BBC Radio Nottingham's campaign for 11,000 knitted poppies - ultimately getting more than 100,000.
Colleagues described her as "an incredible radio producer and a fantastic leader".
Kay Wright, executive editor of BBC Radio Leicester said: "Sophie Shardlow was a force of nature. She was a visionary, courageous, kind and funny woman who cared for BBC audiences and always worked hard to serve.
"She taught us all to be better broadcasters and better people. And everyone at BBC Leicester feels privileged to have called Sophie our friend and colleague."
